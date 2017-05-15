Coutinho-inspired Liverpool on brink of Champions League return after West Ham rout

Liverpool moved to within one win of a return to the Champions League with a 4-0 flogging of West Ham at the London Stadium.

Goals from the excellent Daniel Sturridge – on his first start since January 2 – a couple from the outstanding Philippe Coutinho and a fourth from Divock Origi mean Jurgen Klopp’s side will secure a top-four finish with a win over relegated Middlesbrough on the final day of the season next Sunday.

Liverpool move up to third with 73 points from 37 games, but need Manchester City to slip up in their final two games to stay there as they bid to claim an automatic group spot in the Champions League for the first time since 2015.

City have 72 points from 36 games, but will finish third in the standings if they take maximum points when they host West Brom on Tuesday before closing at Watford a week today.

Arsenal are fifth on 69 points from 36 games and must win home matches with Sunderland on Tuesday and Everton on Sunday, and hope Liverpool and City drop points to qualify for Europe’s elite competition.