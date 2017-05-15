Convert Annor Adjei SHS Into Nursing Training College—Jomoro Native Pleads With Gov’t

A military man who is a native of Jomoro District in the Western Region, Brigadier-General Adu has appealed to the government through ministry of education to convert the Annor-Adjei Senior High School into nursing training college.

Speaking at thanksgiving ceremony of the Deputy Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs on his appointment as a Deputy Minister on May 7, 2017 at Tikobo No. 1, General-Brigadier Adu said this is the time for the people in the Jomoro District to support the Member of Parliament who doubles as a Deputy Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Hon Paul Essien to lobby and establish nursing training college in the District.

He said he would be happy for the government to use Annor-Adjei secondary school for the start of the nursing training college.

He also said the conversion of the secondary school into the nursing training college will help the district a lot since the District lacks nursing training college.

The military man also used the occasion to appealed to the parents in the district to take good care of their children’s education.

Speaking at the thanksgiving service, the President of the Nzema Manle Council and Paramount Chief of Gwira Awulae Angamatu Agyan II urged the good people of Nzema to rally behind the Deputy Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Hon Paul Essien to work hard and bring prestige to the Nzemaland.

Awulea also advised the youths in Nzema to take their education seriously and stop peddling falsehood against the deputy minister and other government appointees.

“I’m appealing to the youths to stay away from social vices and go to school to meet the opportunities coming”, Awulea emphasized.

During the 2016 elections, establishment of both nursing and teacher training colleges dominated in the campaign message of the various Parliamentary Candidates who contested in the Jomoro Parliamentary Elections.