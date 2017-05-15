Confusion As TMA Demolishes Unapproved Structures

The Tamale Metropolitan Assembly has destroyed hundreds of street kiosks to rid the city of illegal business structures.

Today’s demolition is part of government’s efforts to modernise cities across the country.

Similar exercises have been ongoing in parts of Accra.

However, traders who have been affected by the exercise say until an alternative spot is given them to ply their trade, they will be back on the street to sell their wares at a later date.

Some of the traders have also accused the TMA of not giving them prior notification before embarking on their exercise, a claim the assembly denies.

“Our intention is to clear the street and ensure a clean city,” Metropolitan Chief executive said.

He said the exercise has been overwhelmingly endorsed by chiefs and all other stakeholders in the area.

President Akufo-Addo has promised he will make Ghana one of the beautiful countries on the African continent before he leaves office.