College Principal Suspended For Using School Bus To Carry Firewood

Reverend Sylvanus K. Tettey, the Principal of E.P College of Education (AMECO) in the Volta Region has been suspended for three months for allowing the school’s bus to be used in carting fire wood.

Disciplinary action was taken against him by officials of the Ghana Education Service (GES) after images of the newly donated 60-seater was seen carting firewood.

According information gathered from the disciplinary body of the GES, the embattled Principal is supposed to be without salary within the period of his suspension.

Last week, images of the the Eicher Bus with registration number GV 158-16 carting firewood saw the Education Minister Dr Mathew Opoku-Premepeh seething in anger and demand that full-scale investigations be conducted into the incident.

Authorities of the school explained that they had to use the bus for the purpose of carting the wood because there had no truck for that purpose.

The explanation was described as flimsy by officials of the GES who observed that it was not enough ground for them to engage in such practice especially when the vehicle is not meant for that purpose.