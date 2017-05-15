Chelsea champions thanks to Batshuayi’s late strike against West Brom

Michy Batshuayi was the unlikely hero as Chelsea struck late to clinch the Premier League title with a hard-fought 1-0 victory at West Brom.

The Blues knew three points would see them crowned champions for the second time in three seasons, and they ensured it would be a weekend of celebration courtesy of a rare goal eight minutes from time from the Belgian international.

Batshuayi has not started a league match all season, but came to the rescue within six minutes of taking to the field as a substitute, after Tony Pulis’ men had threatened to make it a night of frustration for the visitors.

The victory sees Chelsea move an unsurpassable 10 points clear of second-placed Tottenham and means they can now look forward to a homecoming party when they entertain Watford at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

It is the fifth time the West Londoners have won the Premier League and caps an impressive first campaign at the helm for boss Antonio Conte, who will now hope to clinch the double when his side meet Arsenal in the FA Cup final on May 27.