Bisa Kdei Named As Brand Ambassador For FOCOS Foundation

Bisa Kdei has once again received another honor, and this time, as the brand ambassador for FOCOS Foundation.

The hospital (FOCOS) which is specialized in complex spine and joint replacement surgeries had their charity event inside Movenpick on Saturday 13th May 2017.

At the event, multiple award winning musician Bisa Kdei was publicly announced the brand ambassador for the Foundation Of Orthopedics And Complex Spine (FOCOS).

Present at the charity were top personalities which include the former president of the Republic of Ghana, HE John Agyekum Kuffour, current trade minister. Alan Kyeremanteng, to mention but few.

President and Founder of FOCOS, Dr. Oheneba Boachie–Adjei with his team awarded and congratulated Bisa Kdei for his music successes.

Bisa Kdei later entertained everyone at the charity event by performing to them some of his hit songs. He made everyone had their happiest night.