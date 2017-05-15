Bechem United coach Alberto Annese bemoans profligacy in Aduana stalemate

Bechem United coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese has bewailed his side’s wastefulness in their Ghana Premier League week 15 draw with Aduana Stars on Sunday.

Bechem United dominated Aduana Stars at the Nana Gyaebouur Fosu Park on Sunday but failed to convert the plethora of chances that came their way as the game ended in a stalemate.

Speaking to reporters, the Hunters gaffer rued the side’s profligacy in the game.

‘It was a difficult but we complicated the game for ourselves. In the first half, we lost about two, three, four good chances to score easy goal. One time, one on one with the goalkeeper and another one against one player so if you don’t put the ball in the net you can’t talk about easy match,’ he said after the game.

‘When you don’t score many goals in the first half and you don’t finish off the game like two zero, three zero so you it can be a problem in the second half. My team was tired in the second half, I think because they pushed too much in the first half and one mistake, we lost concentration and throw away the match.’

‘I am very sad for this because we prepared very well for this game in terms of tactics and everything, we were perfect. I wanted the win for our fans.’

Bechem had a first half lead through Eric Owusu but Zakaria Mumuni restored parity in the 55th minute to rescue a point for the league title contenders.

They occupy 6th on the table and will play Aduana again when the second half of the season begins.

