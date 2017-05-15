Autobiography of Professor George Benneh launched

Accra, May 14, GNA – The autobiography of Emeritus Professor George Benneh, a former Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana and a Geographer, was on Friday launched at the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences, Accra.

Titled ‘My Time, My Nation’, the book recounts the life story of the Professor and was written to ‘inspire leadership in the young generations’.

Prof Ernest Aryeetey, a former Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, in a review of the book, said it was a collection of a “highly academic Statesman who had served the country well.’

He said the author had written the book principally to “keep his mind active and also to inspire leadership in the younger people and provide for those in authority, something to think about”.

Prof Aryeetey said the autobiography provided a good documentation of the author’s contributions to policy making and other nation building efforts.

He said the Geographer had served in several prominent capacities across the academic and political divide, in which he served to his utmost best.

He added that the book provided a critical lesson, in that, often people were “thrust into leadership positions by circumstance” and by dint of their exemplary roles in the capacities they already served.

Prof Aryeetey noted that the author, Emeritus Professor George Benneh, was a humble and modest man remembered at the University of Ghana for his problem-solving traits, and across the country for his dedicated service to the nation.

The 201-paged autobiography begins with a dive into his birth and family, his educational life and presents an account of his secondary school life in Achimota School and other places.

The 15-chapter book also captures the life of young African students in the diaspora as well as his encounter with racism in the United States.

‘My Time, My Nation’ also includes a systemic account of his academic and political careers and how he survived serving under several political regimes and military interventions in the country.

Prof George Benneh, in a brief statement, said he had written the book for “the benefits of his six children and sixteen grandchildren”.

He said the book was engaging and would make for an interesting read as he had purposely used a simple style and language in the writing.

Retired Diplomat K. B. Asante also appreciated the author for his thoughtfulness in completing the book that would serve as a legacy for the current and ensuing generations.

He however bemoaned the current state of affairs in the country: “We do need excellence in this country. The mediocrity is too much.”

He therefore “asked all people to take a leaf from Prof Benneh’s book” as it would inspire them unto greatness.

The launch of ‘My Time, My Nation’ brought together a host of dignitaries and members of the diplomatic corps including former Presidents Jerry Rawlings, John Kuffour and John Mahama.

Also present were statesmen as well as members of the academia from the University of Ghana and other universities.

GNA

By D. I Laary / Deborah Apetorgbor, GNA