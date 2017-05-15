Amissah-Arthur donates to Nsawam Orthopedic Centre

Mrs. Matilda Amissah- Arthur, Wife of former Vice President of Ghana Kwesi Amissah –Arthur has donated to the Nsawam Orthopedic Training Centre in the Eastern region.

As part of helping the less privileged in society, she donated quantities of assorted fruits and foodstuff, medical equipment and some orthopedic materials to the staff and children of the Nsawam Orthopedic Training Centre. Mrs. Amissah- Arthur is seen as a friend to the Orthopedic Training Centre.

The Sister in Charge Elizabeth Newman welcomed Mrs. Amissah-Arthur and her team during the visit. Mrs. Amissah-Arthur commended the hospital and staff for the good job being done and encouraged them to do more to ensure quality healthcare.

Mrs. Amissah-Arthur said her first visitation to the Centre was at the request of Father Campbell of the Christ the King Parish.

The Orthopedic Training Centre (OTC) was established by the Divine Word Missionaries in 1961. The primary purpose of the Centre is the rehabilitation of the physically challenged in Ghana and people from other countries.