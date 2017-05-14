Zabzugu DCE Laments Over Rampant Felling Of Trees

The District Chief Executive for Zabzugu in the Northern Region Hon Ahmed Abukari Iddrisu has revealed that illegal felling of trees in the area has become rampant and if not curtailed, it would negatively affect the lives of both humans and animals in the area.

Hon Abukari Iddrisu made this known in his confirmation address to the people of Zabzugu in the northern region.

He explained that, just as illegal mining also known as “galamsey” has become the menace in some towns in the southern part of Ghana, same way has illegal felling of trees become a major predicament in the Zabzugu district of the northern region, this he said, would retard the development in the district.

When Rainbow Radio’s Prince Kwame Tamakloe spoke to some of the residents within the district, they explained that they practice the act because they cannot afford liquefied petroleum gas and also burning charcoal out the trees serve as jobs for them.

They have however promised to do replanting in order to avoid the negative effects of their activities.

Illegal feeling of trees also referred to as deforestation have negative effects on all living things; these include Increase in global warming, soil erosion, floods, and wildlife extinction among others.

Mr Ahmed Abukari Iddrisu popularly known as Adakwa was confirmed Wednesday, May 12, 2017 as the new district Chief executive for the Zabzugu district of the northern region after an overwhelming endorsement by the Assembly members of the area.