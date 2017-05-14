Tracy Boakye: I Didn’t Endorse Mahama For Cash

Kumasi-based actress Tracey Boakye has said money was not her motivation for endorsing former President John Dramani Mahama during the 2016 electoral campaign.

Ms Boakye came under heavy criticism when she publicly campaigned for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its candidate John Dramani Mahama.

She was most often at the receiving end of criticism and abuse by some sympathisers of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on social media, with many suggesting she chose the NDC camp for financial gain.

However, speaking on Entertainment Capital on Accra100.5FM on Saturday 13 May, the Devil Between My Legs producer said her endorsement had nothing to do with money.

“I sat down and called one person in the morning and said I wanted to endorse the President [John Mahama]. The person said: ‘We are going to meet him at the airport, if you want to come along. So I did the advert and together with all the guys in the creative arts industry we went to meet the [then] President and that was the first time I saw him. And I saw him after I had done the advert. So if it was about money, as an actress I was supposed to sit with them, sign a contract before doing it, but I did the advert when nobody knew me in NDC,” she told Bismark Boachie (DJ Premier).

Ms Boakye will be premiering her latest movie Devil Between My Legs at the West Hills Mall on Saturday 20 May after a successful premiere in Kumasi.

The director of the movie, Samuel Ofori, urged patrons to troop to the West Hills Mall since the occasion will be used to audition for potential actors and actresses for a new production.