The ‘Monster’ In Otiko Now Eating Up NPP – Amaliba

The “monster” in the Minister of Gender and Social Protection, Otiko Djaba, is “eating up” the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Private legal practitioner; Mr. Amaliba believes the governing New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) failure to rebuke Otiko Djaba for criticizing former President Mahama during the elections, created what he calls a “monster” in the Minister, which is now affecting the party.

“When she attacked President Mahama and the Minority asked her to retract she refused, and the NPP hailed her as a brave woman. When you create a monster to eat up your opponents after the monster has eaten up your opponents, it will turn to you.”

On the same platform, Mr. Casely Hayford also criticized both the Minister and the Northern Regional Chairman, Bugri Naabu, over the fracas, saying they could have chosen a more dignified approach to resolving their issues.

Casely Hayford believes the development clearly shows the two are “undisciplined.” “This spat between Bugri Naabu and Otiko Djaba for me is the most distasteful thing that you can have in our social discourse.

I cannot understand why two such prominent politicians who should be respected for what they do should go about saying such things about each other in public. These are a pair of undisciplined persons.

This is like a Montie three thing. You should respect each other enough to call each other and sort this out.”

Bugri Naabu and Otiko Djaba have been bickering in the past few days, exchanging abusive words on various media platforms in what many have described as a serious blot on the government’s image.

Otiko Afisa Djaba in a media engagement last week, accused the NPP Northern Regional Chairman, Bugri Naabu, of receiving goats and cows from individuals with the promise of securing appointments in public office for them.

Mr. Naabu in a subsequent media interview caused a stir when he reportedly suggested that Otiko Djaba and the current Upper East Regional Chairman, were involved in the murder of the former NPP Upper East Regional Chairman, Adams Mahama.