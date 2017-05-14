Sporting Kansas City coach full of praise for two-goal hero Latif Blessing

Ghanaian attacker Latif Atta Blessing has earned praise from Sporting Kansas City manager Peter Vermes for his two goals on his debut Major League Soccer match.

Blessing chalked a piece of history as he became the youngest player to score a brace in a competitive game for Kansas City and head coach was hugely impressed by his performance.

‘He did a great job coming in. He was very busy, he has a great nose for a goal, he found himself in many situations and he was relentless and for a lad like him that is important, ‘he said after the game.

Latif Blessing lasted 82 minutes in a game that saw him win the hearts of Kansas fans.

The diminutive winger joined Kansas from Liberty professionals after winning the Most Valuable Player in the Ghana Premier League.

