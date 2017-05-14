Sena Agbeko stops Holmes in round three

Accra, May 14, GNA – Ghana’s Sena Agbeko recorded a second straight victory in the year, with a round three technical knockout victory over Christian Bruffy Holmes on Saturday night in the United States of America (USA).

Agbeko, only fought for the first time in three years in March and maintained his push to get to the very top with the resounding victory over Holmes who was so battered in the first two rounds and failed to answer the bell for round three, at the Frank Cochran Centre, Meridian, Mississippi.

Agbeko by the victory, improved his career record to 17 wins, one defeat with 16 KOs to boot.

He posted on his social media outlet after the fight, “I want to thank my team for representing the red, gold, green of Ghana and for all the sacrifices.

“Thanks to everyone who wished me well. We will push the little victories until we get the big ones. All glory belongs to God,” he added.

