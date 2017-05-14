Sack ‘Undisciplined’ Otiko, Naabu – Casely-Hayford to NPP

The Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Otiko Djaba, as well as the Northern regional chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Daniel Bugri Naabu, must be relieved of their current positions due to the “unfortunate” public verbal attacks on each other, Sydney Casely-Hayford, a member of pressure group OccupyGhana, has said.

“Those two should have been dismissed,” he told Umaru Sandah, host of Citi FM’s The Big Issue, on Saturday, May 13.

Even though he admitted that dismissing Mr Naabu would be difficult because he was elected by party members, he was of the view that if he was a member of the party’s National Council, he “would have voted them out and found a way to short-circuit the removal of Bugri Naabu from his regional position”.

He said he could not understand why two politicians younger Ghanaians looked up to would exhibit such “childish behaviour” by going at each other like that.

“These are a pair of undisciplined persons, totally undisciplined. Even if you have something to say about the person, you should not do that on air… You should respect each other enough to be able to call each other and address your differences,” he added.

“All that they are doing now is just disgracing the authority of public appointees.”

Mr Casely-Hayford was of the view that the two were discrediting the political class in Ghana, as politicians and people in public office should be people whose words can be trusted.

Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Emmanuel Kyeremateng Agyarko, who was also a guest on the same show, asserted that Ms Otiko and Mr Naabu “have put the party in a difficult situation” considering the trust Ghanaians have in the party by voting it into office.

He urged members of the party to learn and desist from such engagements due to the negative impact that the Naabu-Otiko feud has had on the party.