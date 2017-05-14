Residents Flee After Tsetsekasum Attack In Central Region

Residents of Tsetsekasum community in the Abura Asebu Kwamankese District of the Central Region have fled the community to seek refuge in neighbouring communities following attack on them.

A protracted land dispute has led to the burning of houses including the palace of the Chief of Tsetsekasum by some members the feuding faction in the area on May 7. Tsetsekasum is a farming community with Citrus being the main cash crop cultivated in the area.

With a population of more than 500, the once bustling community has now turned a ghost town as the usual bustling, especially in the morning, was absent when TV3 visited the place Saturday at about 11:00am.

Though clam has returned to the community, some people were seen leaving with their belongings. A number of houses affected by the attack were demolished and other properties including personal belongings that were burnt were seen a woman who gave her name as Aisha, a mother of two, told the news team she returned home that fateful day to meet the bizarre situation.

Kwame Atta who is the linguist to the Chief, Nana Yeboah III, who was at house of the chief with some relatives at the time of the incident, described it as something that took the town by surprise. The situation has also resulted in the closure of the only school in the community.

A junior high school whose pupils have been registered to write their first BECE has also been closed down.

Some of the candidates had their homes burnt and that affected their school uniforms and books.

They have appealed for help to be able to return to school. Meanwhile, two suspects who were arraigned before a magistrate court have been granted bail. Superintendent Albert Adita also revealed 8 others are on the run and there has been a warrant for their arrest.

He advised the public not to take the law into their hands as it could have consequences on them Micheal Arkoh, assembly member for the area also expressed worry and wants immediate intervention to ensure the people who have fled the community return.