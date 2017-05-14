Prince Norgah stages super comeback to win National Pool Tournament

Accra, May 14, GNA – Prince Norgah from the Western Region, came from two games down to defeat Sunday Oke Otonne, in the grand finale of the 2017 National Pool Tournament, at the Accra Sports Stadium, to emerge as new national champion.

Defending champion, Alexander Oppong, had little chance in his bid to defend the title, after he was knocked out in the opening round.

Ottone, a Nigerian based in Ghana however overcame all their opponents to reach the decider in a grueling competition that travelled deep into night.

The Nigerian, was swift off the blocks and jumped into a comfortable lead, after winning the opening two games in the best of five series.

Norgah, maintained his calm composure, under intense pressure from his army of fans, who were growing impatient after making the journey all the way from Takoradi.

In the end, Norgah pulled even to force a deciding game five, which Ottone had several chances to seal, but failed endlessly.

It all came down to one final ball and again it was the Nigerian who had the clearer opportunities, still Ottone could not win until, Norgah finally had his chance and stroke a super hit to win the tie 3-2 and also become the new Ghana pool champion.

For his efforts, the new champ took home a brand new pool table, a trophy and products of the sponsors, Hunters drink, whilst the runner-up received a flat screen television and Hunters drinks.

The third place was taken by Collabo Varney who also went home with a refrigerator and Hunters drinks as his prize.

Nudzor Agbanu, CEO of Afrodigital Promotions organisers of the event, hailed the success of the tournament and stressed the importance of establishing a very active snooker association in Ghana.

“We’ve got the best players winning so to me 2017 has been tough but successful,” Mr. Agbanu told the media.

“Now I think we’ve got to establish the Snooker Pool Association of Ghana strongly because without it, snooker players in Ghana cannot go international. So our main aim in 2017 and beyond is to get the Snooker Pool Association of Ghana, well established so that we can go international and bring glory to Ghana,” he added.

