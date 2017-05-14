President of Ghana Amateur Boxing Federation (GABF) laid to rest

Accra, May 14, GNA – Gideon Quartey, the deceased president of the Ghana Amateur Boxing Federation (GABF) was laid on Saturday, laid to rest.

The late Quartey, who died on March 15, few hours to the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) elections was buried at the La Cemetery, after a burial service at the forecourt of the Ghana International Trade Fair Centre.

The burial service was attended by major stakeholders in Ghana boxing led by Mr. Peter Zwenes, President of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), former World Boxing Council (WBC) Super Featherweight champion, Azumah Nelson, Peter Zwennes, Mr Vincent Sowah Odotei, Member of Parliament for La-Dadekotopon Constituency.

There was an exhibition of boxing at the funeral service to demonstrate his love for the sport.

There were glowing tributes from the GBA, GABF and Ghana United Boxing Coaches Association (GUBCA).

The late Quartey, is well remembered for using his resources nurture, develop and promoting budding talents in the sport.

He was the founder and Chief Executive of Dade Promotions who for many years staged the Friday night fights for young amateur boxers at the Prisons Canteen in Osu, Accra.

He was 50 years old and left behind a wife and four children.

