President Indefinitely Suspends Confirmation Of Bawku MCE

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has directed for the indefinite suspension of the confirmation of the nominee Amadu Moqtar Bagaya as Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Bawku in the Upper East Region which was scheduled to be held on May 17, 2017.

In a letter dated May 13, 2017 and signed by Hon David Adoliba the Presiding Member reference BMA/A.1/V.4/, it stated “this office has received instructions from the Upper East Regional Minister upon a directive from the office of the President to Suspend the Special Meeting of the Assembly slated for Wednesday 17th May 2017 to confirm the President’s nominee for the position of the Bawku Municipal Chief Executive. Further instructions on the meeting will be communicated to you in due course”

No reason has however been assigned for the suspension.