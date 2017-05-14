Pray for your children – mothers urged

Cape Coast, May 14, GNA – Lady Reverend Christina Ampadu-Duku, the First Lady of the Cape Coast Sanctuary of the Victory Bible Church International, had admonished mothers to pray ceaselessy for their children whilst making positive confessions into their lives.

She said if mothers should carry out that onerous task by daily praying for their children, particularly the stubborn ones, the children would eventually transform into better and likeable persons.

Rev Mrs Ampadu-Duku gave the advice during the Mothers’ Day service at the church in Cape Coast and said God is a prayer answering God and thus all parents must entrust the challenges of their children to Him.

Rev. Mrs Ampadu-Duku encouraged all mothers to be forthright and speak blessings into the lives of their wards and encourage them to take their education seriously.

She urged women to take bold decisions, particularly when they want to take up leadership positions in politics and the corporate world, saying with God on their side they shall succeed.

Rev Mrs Ampadu-Duku paid glowing tribute to all mothers for their selflessness and dedication and urged them to play their respective roles well to help in nation building.

