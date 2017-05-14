Okyehene To Sue Anyone Who Links Him To Galamsey

The Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin II, has served notice that he would sue anyone who links him to galamsey henceforth.

The warning came after a leaked BNI report mentioned his palace as having links with galamsey dealings.

Speaking during a visit by members of the Council of State to the Eastern region on Friday, to inspect how galamsey was threatening the environment, the visibly unhappy Okyenhene said it was crazy for anyone to associate him with galamsey.

The Osagyefuo has on many occasions discredited allegations that he was neck-deep into illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey, in his jurisdiction, hence his inability to fight the illegal activity.

He has consistently said the allegations were mere fabrications by his detractors, including some of his family members opposed to his enstoolment and that according to him, even though he has on numerous occasions explained he was not involved, people continue to deliberately link him to the menace.

Addressing members of the Council of State, he said: “So for anyone to impugn my name in a criminal activity is serious. We are not going to take this lying down. I have shed tears and anger knowing that what we are doing now is tearing the future of our children by this galamsey.”

“Everybody knows that I’m against mining, not because I don’t want mining but because of what mining has done to our country. As far as the BNI is concerned, my lawyers are here; anybody that my lawyers hear impugn my name in galamsey will have to meet us in court,” the Okyenhene warned.