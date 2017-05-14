Ho, May 14, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says government is working feverishly to revive the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and that “there is no going back to cash and carry.”

He said government was paying all outstanding claims and addressing other financial challenges to reposition the Scheme.

President Akufo-Addo said this at a thanksgiving service to climax the Men’s National Delegates Conference of the Global Evangelical Church in Ho.

The President said health and education remained priority areas for government and called for support of all to fix the challenges in those sectors.

He said government was committed to developing all parts of the country and that the ‘One District, One Factory’ programme would start in June, this year, in a bid to industrialise the country.

President Akufo-Addo said government’s ‘Planting for Food and Jobs’ and the Free Senior High School programmes would also begin soon for food security and enhance access to education.

“I am committed to promises I made about the future direction of our country and we are doing our best to fulfill them,” he said.

Reverend Mark Ralph Attih, the Synod Clerk of the Church, commended the Government for its commitment to developing all parts of the country.

The Church presented a Bible and an artwork of ‘running horses’ to the President.

GNA