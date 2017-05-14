NDC Condemns Attack On Wassa East MP By NPP Youth

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Minority in Parliament has condemned a “terror” attack on the party’s Member of Parliament (MP) for Wassa East, Isaac Adjei Mensah by activists of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at Daboase during the confirmation of the DCE nominee for the Constituency.

According to the Minority, it is shocking how some New Patriotic Party (NPP) activists are continuously unleashing a reign of terror on its members and NDC supporters across the country.

Earlier, some irate youth at Wassa East in the Western Region allegedly launched an attack on their MP, Mr. Isaac Adjei Mensah over the failure of the District Chief Executive (DCE) nominee, Wilson Arthur to garner the required vote needed to get him elected for the position.

Mr. Wilson Arthur, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Skyy Media group who also failed as a parliamentary candidate in the 2016 race had only 19 votes out of the total votes 30 votes cast. This means 11 people voted against him.

Displeased with the development, the youth blamed the NDC MP for conspiring against the DCE nominee leading to his rejection.

They reportedly pursued Mr. Adjei Mensah and his team throwing rocks and other missiles and in the process, his Toyota Land Cruiser was badly damaged.

The Minority in a statement signed by the Minority Communications Chairman Alhaji A B A Fuseini said the Assembly members believed to be supporters of the NDC are living in fear as they have been threatened by the “unruly mob and told not to dare return for the second ballot of the assembly to confirm or reject the nominee”.

According to the statement, the threats and attacks on the lives of the MP and his team should be treated cautiously in order to avoid throwing the entire community into turmoil.

They have, therefore, appealed to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to take the necessary steps to deal decisively with the actions of the unruly NPP supporters in the area and to also offer protection to the legislator, Mr. Adjei Mensah and the affected Assembly Members.

Below is the statement

Statement by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Minority in Parliament on attacks by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) activists on Hon Isaac Adjei Mensah, Member of Parliament for Wassa East.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC), Minority in Parliament is dismayed at the continued intransigence of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) activists in unleashing a reign of terror on its members, NDC supporters and sympathisers across the country. It would be recalled that immediately on the assumption of power, activists of the NPP ran amok in many parts of the country, seizing state and private property, including cars, landed property etc. belonging to known NDC members. Notwithstanding assurances from the NPP leadership, including the President of the Republic, Nana

Akufo Addo that such attacks would be brought to a swift end, they have continued even to this day. Only a few days ago, the Member of Parliament for Wassa East, Hon Isaac Adjei Mensah in fulfilment of his constitutional and parliamentary duties suffered a similar fate at Daboase in the Wassa East district.

Hon Adjei Mensah was at the confirmation meeting of the President’s nominee for the Wassa East District Assembly at Daboase. When voting ended, the nominee, Mr Wilson Arthur, CEO of Skyy Media Group, failed to secure the two- thirds “yes” vote required to get him confirmed.

He secured nineteen (19) “yes” votes and eleven (11) votes against. Almost immediately the Member of Parliament and his team were taken hostage at the event by an unruly group of activists loyal to the nominee. It took police reinforcement to escort the Hon. Adjei Mensah from the venue to his vehicle. In the process, the mob pursued the Hon Adjei Mensah and his team throwing rocks and other missiles smashing and denting the MP’s Toyota Land Cruiser badly. Luckily the team was able to flee the scene with no injury.

Hon. Adjei Mensah subsequently reported the incident to the Sekondi police divisional headquarters upon the advice of the Divisional Police Commander. Notwithstanding the serious nature of the incident, no arrest have so far been made. Assembly Members who were suspected of voting against the nominee and perceived to be NDC sympathies were also attacked and could have been lynched by the mob but for the timely intervention of the police. The affected assembly members also reported the matter to the Atobiase police.

Three NPP activists who masterminded the violence were picked up but have since been granted bail. The said Assembly members believed to be sympathetic to the NDC have been threatened by the unruly mob and told not to dare return for the second ballot of the assembly to confirm or reject the nominee.

These assembly members and indeed the Honourable Adjei Mensah, will require police protection before anything untoward happens to throw the area into turmoil. The Minority is by this appealing to the IGP to take the requisite steps to deal decisively with the actions of the unruly NPP supporters in the area and to offer protection to the Member of Parliament and the affected Assembly Members.

Signed

Alhaji A B A Fuseini

Minority Communications Chairman