Naabu’s Name Would Always Ring A Bell Anytime I Hear A Goat Bleating ‘Mmmeeh’! – NDC Man

Alhaji Naziru Mohammed of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Communications Team has stated that the allegations of corruption made against Bugri Naabu would live with him forever.

In his words, the Northern Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) would always be associated with bribery and corruption if he does not take steps to clear himself.

“…Bugri Naabu’s reputation is dented forever. He would always be known for corruption and his name would always ring a bell anytime we hear a goat bleating ‘mmmmeeeeh’.

Naziru Mohammed made this assertion on UTV during a discussion of allegations bribery made against Mr. Naabu by the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection – Hon. Otiko Afisa Djaba.

According to Hon. Djaba, the Northern Regional Chairman is promising government appointments he cannot offer and taking goats, cattle and guinea fowl in return.

Bugri Naabu also replied by questioning Madam Otiko’s status as a married woman and described her as very disrespectful.

He also alleged that the Gender Minister, together with the Upper East Regional Minister and others plotted to murder the late Chairman Adams – the former Upper East Regional Chairman.

The two ,however, have apologized for their utterances after a meeting by the party leadership to deal with the matter.

Nonetheless, Alhaji Naziru is of the conviction that Bugri Naabu would live with the corruption allegations for the rest of his life and would always be apprehensive any time the animal goat is mentioned or hears one bleat.