My Nanny is an Ingrate, She Allowed herself to be Used…Actress, Tonto Dikeh

Recently, viral reports went round alleging that pretty Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, vehemently abounded her child’s nanny in the hospital due to an ailment.

Some people began to wonder when the actress suddenly turned bad as she is being known for having a generous heart and some even pointed accusing fingers from her ex-hubby’s camp.

Well, she is a lady of peace and she has come to explain that she discharged the nanny of her duties and paid her off because of her constant ailment which has seen her spent several thousand just to see that she gets better.

Read her explanation below;

This is to inform the general public about the recently uploaded video about the nanny of my beloved dear son who in a video said I abandoned her at the hospital leaving her to fend for herself. It was so far-off from the truth. She was sadly discharged from her duties 2months ago, after the realization that she wasn’t fit enough for the job as she was always suffering from one illness or another which I. Have spent Thousands treating.

So I paid her off and she went back to her base, I suddenly saw her about a week ago believing she came to say hello and leave, but begged to be taken back instead. It was obvious that my son missed her, which led me to permit her to stay for a few days. To my surprise, she took ill again and I asked that she should be taken to the hospital, which I normally do whenever she fall sick and her on-Call Personal doctor provided By Me Isn’t around. She was rushed to the hospital on Thursday 11th may 2017, and discharged on Friday 12th may 2017, telling me that she is better now. To my greatest surprise, I got a call from one of my domestic staff that she has gone to the hospital again. Waking up today Saturday 13th may 2017, to see a video posted without due consultations by ‘some’ foundation

I wondered why people love cheap publicity. How can someone who left the hospital on Friday and return to the hospital be abandoned as she FALSELY claimed. Nevertheless, I have consulted and instructed my lawyer to serve them with immediate effect for defamation of character and other of charges associated to this act(etc. Using the name of a child for soliciting for money illegally)

I am appealing to the public and especially my fans to disregard the request of paying into the account published on the blog. It’s a scam and a malicious act that should never be allowed or encouraged.

The nanny is an ingrate for allowing herself to be used against me and my son. This is a woman who has visas to 15 different countries courtesy. Of me, Flies first class, eats 6times a day, has call card allowance, hair allowance, Has her nails taken care of by me, Gets freebies for her family and friends, takes lux