Mr Paul Asamoah confirmed DCE for Akyemansa

Akim Ofoase (E/R), May 14, GNA – The assembly members of Akyemansa District Assembly have confirmed the President’s nominee, Mr Paul Asamoah, as the District Chief Executive (DCE) with 100 per cent votes.

Mr Asamoah, who is a businessman from Adwarfo in Akyemansa District, won the polls of the 36-member assembly at Ofoase.

He expressed gratitude to the members for their overwhelming votes and called for their collaborative support to advance the development of the district.

Mr James Appiatu Ankrah from the Eastern Regional Coordinating Council, who represented the Eastern Regional Minister, advised the DCE to work hard to improve upon the development in the area.

He said: ‘Together we stand but divided we all fall,’ and urged the members of the assembly to put their shoulder to the wheel for the progress of the district.

