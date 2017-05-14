MP inaugurates health facilities at Ellembelle

Adubrim (W/R), May 14, GNA – Mr Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle, has said he would continue to revive all the health centres in the district to ensure effective healthcare delivery.

He said the health of the people was paramount to the overall development of the district.

Mr Buah said this when he inaugurated two Community-based Health Planning Services (CHPS) compounds at separate events at Adubrim and Akropong in the Ellembelle District. This brings to 25 the number of CHPS compounds in the District.

He said he lobbied the ENi Oil Company at Sanzule to provide the communities in the oil and gas enclave and others around the forest belt with the health posts.

He said such communities were in dire need of the health posts since they had to travel many kilometres before accessing medical care at the Asasetre Health Centre.

Mr Buah said the communities produced the chunk of food, especially cocoa, to feed the rest of the district and, as such, needed to seek medical attention regularly.

He asked the people to put the politics aside and maintain the health facilities which had the tendency to be converted into hospitals in the future.

Madam Elizabeth Corney, the District Director of Health Services, said the ENi Foundation built the facilities under the instrumentality of Mr Buah adding that the mobile clinic van that he provided in 2009 had been of immense benefit to the people.

She appealed to the communities to avoid littering the environment to avoid diseases such as cholera, malaria and dysentery.

Nana Assuah Miah, Chief of Adubrim, and Nana Adu Kwaw, Chief of Akropong, thanked the MP for the numerous developmental projects he had brought to the District.

They said such interventions had made it easier for pregnant women to access healthcare and ensure safe delivery adding; ‘the MP is a symbol of hope and development and we must all rally behind him.’

The chiefs appealed to government to help rehabilitate the roads in the District.

