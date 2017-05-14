Legon Knights hockey team still without win in GAHA league

Accra, May 14, GNA – The Legon Knights male hockey team, continued their losing spree with a 2-3 lose against Ark Men in week three of the Greater Accra Hockey (GAHA) league played at the Theodosia Okoh Stadium, in Accra yesterday.

Legon Knights have lost all three consecutive games in the Men category and occupies the bottom position on the league table.

Though it was the Legon Knights who found the back of the net, with two field goals from Charles Asante and Bright Ohene Okyere in the 3rd and 27th minutes respectively, Ark Men’s Innocent Kadzor, pulled parity for his side after Asante’s goal.

The first half ended 2-1 in favour of the Legon Knights.

Few minutes into the second half, Kofi Benjamin and Daniel Dankye scored a goal each in the 42nd and 59th minutes respectively.

The two goals in the dying minute of the game ensured Ark Men were victorious as ended 2-3 against Legon Knights.

However, the team manager for Legon Knights Victor Dugbartey told the GNA sports after the game that, his team’s failure to pick the three points was as a result of poor officiating.

He complained that “we were cheated. The last two penalty corners given Ark men was a dubious one. I wasn’t the only one who saw that but others who watched the game could tell we were cheated”.

Cynthia Clement and Aikins Danso were the umpires involving Legon Knights and Ark men.

In the other fixtures in the Seniors category, Isaac Tawiah scored the only goal of the game in the 26th minutes for NDK Financiers.

Police Women continued their dominance in the Women category by beating Extinguishers of Fire Service 5-1. The first half ended 3-1 with goals from Sarfoa Martha, Cecilia Ofoe and Nafisatu Umaru whilst Mirabel Parker scored a penalty corner for Extinguishers.

From recess, Police Women increased their goals tally to 5 with a well executed penalty corner from Serwah Boakye and a field goal from Sarfoa Martha to wrap up the scoreline.

With this, Police Women still remains at the apex with nine points.

The other women match involving GRA and Real Ambassadors saw eight goals in the match all going for the former. GRA won 8-0.

In the youth game fixture, Tema Manhean beat Odupong heroes 5-0.

The last game for the day was between Police men and GRA men. In a hotly contested match, it ended 1-1.

The first GAHA game was played on Thursday between Reformers and Trustees where Trustees defeated their opponent by 5-0.

GNA

By Edna A. Quansah, GNA