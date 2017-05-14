I Never Attended A Bible School – Prophet Salifu Amoako

The Founder and General Overseer of Alive Chapel International, Bishop Elisah Salifu Amoako has underscored the need for junior pastors to submit themselves when learning under great men of God.

According to him, training moves one into the realms of professionalism, however, people fail under training due to indiscipline, greed, hatred, pride and insubordination.

Speaking to Nat Sankofa Tete Arthur on Rainbow radio 87.5Fm on his Stories of Life segment he said, people fail in the process of training and without training you will fail.

Without training you cannot survive.’’ He revealed to the host that he never went to a bible school but trained under Prophet Amoako.

He said, ‘’I did not attend a bible school but trained under Prophet Amoako. The bible says when the servant is well trained, you become like your master but you cannot go beyond your master.’’

Comparing the Disciples of Christ and how they were described as Christ-like disciples, he said, it was because they have been with Christ.

The renowned prophet stressed that without proper training, you will fail even in your marriage.

Some men lack training, they have normal basic school knowledge but they lack wisdom and proper training. They lack discipline, humility and respect because they were not properly trained .’’

‘’God took me through the process of training; there is no bible school which is better than serving under a man of God. Bible school gives one the theory but the real impartation is derived from serving. Elijah served Elisha, he did not attend a bible school. The sons of the prophet who went to a bible school failed…Joshua served Moses and after he died, God called him and used him.’’

Prophet Salifu Amoako had this advice for the current generation. ‘’I want to advice the current generation; your greatest opportunity is to have a great man of God; sit under a great man of God and serve a great man of God. Anything great can make you great, anything great can impact your life,’’ he concluded.