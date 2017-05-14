Graduates of Hope College motivated to achieve success

Gomoa Feteh (C/R), May 14, GNA – Ms Esther Cobbah, the Chief Executive Officer of Strategic Communications, (Stratcomm) Africa, has encouraged graduates to adhere to the virtues of hard work, determination and dedication to enable them to excel.

She urged them not to allow adversities to bring them down but should use them as a platform to build their capabilities for the realisation of their full potentials.

Ms Cobbah gave the advice at the third graduation ceremony of the Village of Hope College at Gomoa Feteh in the Central Region which saw 80 students graduating after their three-year Senior High School education.

Sharing her life experience, Ms Cobbah said her career achievements did not come on a silver platter and that one would have to overcome hurdles in order to achieve the best in life.

She said the journey had not been easy when she started her company; Stratcomm Africa, 23 years ago to nurture talents adding that she had chalked successes and received local and international awards through hard work.

‘You are capable of achieving even more in the future if you take advantage of the Hope College promise which includes Christ-like character, rigorous scholarship and selfless servanthood,’ she said.

She said: ‘You best prepare yourselves for the future by steadfastly cultivating the Christ-like nature that Hope College seeks to inculcate in you and nurturing the talents that God has endowed each and every one of you with.

‘I can tell you that in my own life, faith in Jesus Christ has provided me a firm anchor throughout all that I have been through and gives me such joy and a blessed assurance.’

Ms Cobbah, therefore, called on the continuing students to take their studies seriously and cultivate the habit of reading to enable them to succeed in the competitive, challenging and knowledge-based world.

Mr Fred Asare, the Headmaster of the School, advised the graduands to make use of the knowledge acquired to achieve higher heights in their education and contribute effectively to national development.

Awards were presented to students who had performed excellently in their various courses.

Ms Priscilla Obour Acheampong, a General Arts Student, emerged the Overall Best Student and encouraged her peers to keep working hard to achieve success.

GNA

By Kwamina Tandoh, GNA