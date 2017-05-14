Ghanaians urged to cultivate the culture of forgiveness

TeiNkwanta (E/R), May 14, GNA – Very Reverend Dr. Samuel Victor Mpereh of the Trinity Theological College has called on Ghanaians to develop the spirit and culture of forgiveness to enable the country to receive the needed blessings from God.

He urged the Methodist Church in Ghana to return to the tradition of evangelism to have a positive impact on the Ghanaian society as Charles Wesley, the Founder of Methodism, did and had great influence on England and its colonies in those days.

Very Rev. Dr Mpereh was preaching the sermon at a thanksgivings service to climax a three-day camp meeting of the Adweso Circuit of the Methodist Church at TeiNkwata, near Koforidua.

New converts were baptized into the church by Very Rev. Dr Emanuel Asare-Kusi, the Superintendent Minister in-charge of the Adweso Circuit of the Methodist Church.

Funds were also raised to acquire a land for the construction of a church building.

GNA

By Edmund Quaynor, GNA