Ghanaians called to change their attitudes

Accra, May 14, GNA – The Christian Council of Ghana (CCG) and the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference (GCBC) have called on Christians to bring the values and doctrines of their faith to bear in public service.

A communiquÃ© issued at the end of the 2017 Annual Joint Meeting of the CCG and the GCBC said citizens of the nation should cherish values like hard work, honesty, integrity, and respect of the rule of law.

‘We call on government to roll out a programme to facilitate attitudinal change which the CCG and the GCBC would be ready to support. A typical example is the need to establish accessible counselling units in our various institutions to help reorient people’s minds and attitudes towards nationalism,’ it said.

‘The avoidable killings on our roads, open defecation resulting in diseases like cholera and typhoid, disregard for the rule of law and environmental cleanliness, lateness to work, lack of maintenance of public property, corruption etc. are examples of such worrying attitudes,’ the communiquÃ© said.

Meanwhile, the communique has called on all churches to embrace the spirit of ecumenism and foster closer relationships with neighbouring churches.

It assured all Ghanaians that the two bodies would continue their public education, Christian advocacy ministry, and prayers for peace, harmony, and justice in the country.

GNA

By Lydia Asamoah, GNA