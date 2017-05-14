Ghana crush Cameroon 4-0 in Group A opener

Ghana made an electric start to their 2017 CAF U17 Nations Cup campaign after thrashing Cameroon 4-0 on Sunday in Port Gentil in their Group A clash.

Captain Eric Ayiah and Ibrahim Sulley scored a pair of goals each to ensure the Black Starlets had resounding opener.

Paa Kwesi Fabin’s side took the lead through Ayiah who connected home at the near post from a cross in the 25th minute.

After 32 minutes, Sulley shot from inside the box and two minutes later he lobbed a ball over goalkeeper after being put through by Mohammed Iddris.

After the break, Eyiah scored a headline -grabbing goal after smashing in a volley from an acute angle in the 64th minute.

Despite the win, Ghana are second on the table after Guinea clobbered hosts Gabon 5-1 at the same venue.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com