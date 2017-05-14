Ghana coach names strong squad for Group opener against Cameroon

Ghana coach Paa Kwesi Fabin has named a strong squad for their CAF U17 Nations Cup Group A opener against Cameroon in Port Gentil on Sunday afternoon.

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim has retained his position between the sticks.

He will get defensive cover from Najeeb Yakubu, Rashid Alhassan, Faisal Osman and Abdul Razak Yusif.

Cheetah FC kid Mohammed Iddris will boss the midfield along side Emmanuel Toku.

On the flanks will be Gabriel Leveh and Edmund Arko-Mensah.

Captain Eric Ayiah and Ibrahim Sulley will lead the attack.

The match will be played at 17:30 GMT.

Black Starlets starting XI: Danlad Ibrahim- Najeeb Yakubu, Rashid Alhassan, Faisal Osman, Abdul Razak Yusif- Mohammed Iddris, Emmanuel Toku, Gabriel Leveh, Edmund Arko-Mensah- Eric Ayiah (Capt), Ibrahim Sulley.

