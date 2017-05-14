Gender Ministry salutes mothers on Mother’s Day

Accra, May 14, GNA – The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection on Sunday saluted the hard work and contributions of mothers as countries celebrate Mother’s Day.

A statement issued to the Ghana News Agency and signed by Ms Pearl Adusu Gyasi, the Public Relation Officer, said mothers are very special in nation building because of the critical role they play in the lives of their children.

‘It’s always said that children are a nation’s asset and this can only be realised when mothers imbibe good values in the children through proper upbringing,’ it said.

The statement expressed admiration to single mothers for their determination to make their children achievers no matter the challenges they faced.

‘Your resolution to be good mothers pushes some of you to engage in multitasks; as a worker, teacher, lawyer and a home maker and sometimes defying all odds to make ends meet,’ it said.

The statement said Ghanaian mothers’ resilience to raise children had brought the country this far adding that they went the extra mile to ensure that members of their households were fed, healthy, educated, clothed and sheltered.

‘Some work under harsh weather conditions, unsafe working environments, and live unhealthy lifestyles all in the interest of the well-being of their families,’ it said.

The statement advised mothers to exercise regularly, check their diet, seek healthcare, and ensure a clean environment to boost their health.

It urged traders to ensure proper sanitation at market places saying; ‘all mothers must, therefore, adopt healthy lifestyles for long life.’

The statement said the continuation of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals was timely as it clearly identified the need to involve the citizenry, especially women, to equally contribute to its attainment.

This is because ‘when women are empowered, their children, families, and communities prosper. Therefore, there must be pragmatic efforts to promote gender equality and policy directives to ensure more resilient societies,’ it said.

Mother’s Day is a day set aside to celebrate and honour mothers as well as motherhood, maternal bonds, and the influence of mothers in society.

It is celebrated on various days in many parts of the world, most commonly in the months of March or May.

Ghana has set aside May 14, every year, to celebrate the Day to honour mothers for their contributions to the development of society as well as their sacrifices to nurture children to greater heights.

This year’s celebration is on the theme: ‘Stay Healthy, Live Long.’

GNA