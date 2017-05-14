Foreign Minister Confers With Egyptian Counterpart

Foreign Affairs Minister, Ms Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, has stressed the need for African countries to collaborate to deal with terrorism on the continent.

She indicated that that was necessary because what occurred in one country was likely to occur in the other African countries, or have an impact on neighbouring countries.

Speaking to journalists after a closed-door meeting with her Egyptian counterpart, Mr Sameh Shoukry, Ms Botchway said: “We both agreed that there was the need to cooperate in the area of terrorism, because what affects one African country affects all African countries,” she said.

Two-day visit

The meeting formed part of activities that marked Mr Shoukry’s two-day official visit to Ghana.

He is also scheduled to confer with political leaders and key state agencies, on how to improve bilateral relations between the two countries.

The two countries also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for deeper political engagement and dialogue, to enhance their bilateral relations.

On the killing of Christians in Egypt on ‘Palm Sunday’ by terrorists, Ms Botchway expressed Ghana’s condolences to Egypt, condemned the incident and pledged Ghana’s support in any possible way required.

Citing neighbouring countries such as Burkina Faso and Nigeria which had been victims of terrorist attacks, she said no one African country could ensure its security and underscored the need for greater cooperation among the countries, to boost security on the continent.

Egyptian investment

Ms Botchway said during the interaction, she appealed to her Egyptian counterpart to facilitate increased Egyptian investments in Ghana, to enhance bilateral relations between the two countries.

She said the request was in line with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s “trade and not aid” policy, which formed part of a broader national policy to revamp the local economy.

She said they discussed issues of mutual concern and benefits such as trade, politics and security.

The foreign minister said Ghana would also send a delegation to Egypt, to explore business opportunities that Ghana could venture into in that country.

Mr Shoukry

At the briefing, Mr Shoukry expressed appreciation to the Ghanaian leadership and people for what he described as the warm reception and hospitality shown him and his delegation.

He expressed the hope that the Ghana-Egypt relationship would find new avenues of cooperation.

“We hope that a greater number of Egyptian investors will take advantage of the security and stability that Ghana is known for,” he said.

He said the Egyptian-Ghanaian relations dated back to the period of national liberation across the African continent in the 1950s, as Egypt played a prominent role in supporting its African brothers attain their independence, citing Ghana as an example.

Mr Shoukry said Egypt considered its bilateral relations with Ghana as a model for Egyptian-African relations, given that Egyptian investments in Ghana exceeded one billion dollars, by major Egyptian companies operating in fields such as infrastructure, construction and power generation in Ghana.