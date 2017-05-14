First Lady salutes mothers on Mothers’ Day

Accra, May 14, GNA – The First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, on Sunday urged mothers to keep up the good work in caring for their children even in the face of challenges.

She said as the world celebrates Mother’s Day on May 14, all Ghanaian mothers should know that in due course they would enjoy the fruit of their labour.

‘Today is Mothers’ Day and I salute all mothers and mother figures. Motherhood is a tough job. Mothers never rest. A mother would move heaven and earth for her child. Mothers shape our lives, nurture our talents and inspire us to achieve greater heights,’ Mrs Akufo-Addo said.

She said every mother deserved to have a special day and that as a mother, she was mindful of the struggles mothers went through as they worked tirelessly to instil discipline, protect and create opportunities for a better life for their children.

‘Whether this woman is your mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, foster or adoptive mother, please remember to say thank you today. These women deserve your appreciation,’ she said.

She urged everyone to appreciate all the mothers in their lives, ‘because mothers are simply phenomenal’.

Mrs Akufo-Addo used the occasion to remind Ghanaians of the needless deaths of mothers and children at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital due to the lack of space at the Maternity Unit.

She said no woman should die giving life to another and no mother should lose a child she had carried for nine months.

‘As we honour mothers, let us all resolve to contribute to the ‘Save a Child Save a Mother Project’ by contributing in cash or in kind to the special fund to build a new unit for the Komfo Anokye Maternity Block’.

‘Please pay your cheque or cash into the ‘Save a Child Save a Mother Account at Access Bank,’ she said.

The project fund was recently launched by the First Lady to mobilise e funds to construct a bigger maternity unit for the KATH to help provide enough space for mothers and children who patronise the hospital for care and reduce maternal mortality.

This year’s Mothers’ Day is being celebrated on the theme: ‘Stay Healthy, Live Long.’

GNA

By Lydia Asamoah, GNA