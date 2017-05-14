EPL duo Bournemouth and Watford chase Ghana winger Frank Acheampong

English Premier League sides Bournemouth and Watford are keen on securing the signature of in-form Ghana and Anderlecht winger Frank Acheampong.

Frank, 23, is reported to have impressed scouts of both teams with his magnificent performances in the Europa League this season as well as in the Jupiler League.

Frank is believed to have convinced scouts with a stupendous show in a supersonic game against Russian side Zenit St. Petersburg in a game he scored twice to aid Anderlecht win 2-0.

The Ghana winger has made over 100 appearances for Anderlecht since joining the Belgian side from Thai League side Buriram United in 2013 at a fee of about £820k.

He has scored 20 goals, and helping them to win the Belgian Pro League title plus two Belgian Super Cups.

Despite being under contract with Anderlecht until 2019, the Belgian giants can’t simply refuse to consider an offer around £7m from suitors.

His versatility and explosive pace is attractive to Bournemouth and Watford as they look to add greater attacking threat next season.

Reports in the English media also indicate that other clubs in the EPL beside Bournemouth and Watford are also keeping close tabs on the swift attacking winger.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

