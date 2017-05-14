David Accam scores for Chicago Fire in 4-1 thumping of Seattle Sounders

Ghana forward David Accam was on the score sheet for Chicago Fire as they battered Seattle Sounders 4-1 in the Major League Soccer at the Toyota Park on Saturday.

The Fire went on the board in the 25th minute with a penalty kick earned and converted by

Nemanja Nikolic during a wild sequence, but Clint Dempsey tied up the score just three minutes later.

Chicago re-took the lead at the hour mark through David Accam in the 60th minute, Luis Solignac added an insurance tally for the hosts in the 76rd minute, and Nikolic added a second goal to seal the win in the 76th minute.

The win takes the Fire to 6th position on the Eastern Conference table with 15 points from 10 games.

