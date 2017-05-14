COCOBOD closes Main Crop Cocoa Season May 18

Accra, May 14, GNA – The Ghana Cocoa Board said the purchase of the 2016/2017 Main Crop Cocoa Season would cease at the close of business on Thursday, May 18, 2017.

This was in a statement issued by the Chief Executive Officer of COCOBD and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Sunday.

It said in order to assist the Licensed Buying Companies to obtain the final returns from up-country stations, the Board had decided that returns on the declared purchase would be accepted up to 1600 hours on Thursday, May 25, 2017.

GNA

By Godwill Arthur-Mernsah, GNA