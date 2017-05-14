Bechem United 1-1 Aduana Stars- Hunters frustrate league title hopefuls Aduana at Bechem

Bechem United were held by Aduana Stars to a 1-1 stalemate in week 15 of the Ghana Premier League at the Nana Gyeabour Oak.

As directed by the Ghana League Board, a minute silence was observed in honour of the May 9th disaster victims before referee Charles Bulu whistled for the commencement of the encounter.

Vincenzo Ananese’s side opened the scoring in the 35th minute through Eric Owusu following a great through pass from Akoto Danso.

Aduana Stars mounted enormous pressure on the home side as they went in search of the equalizer and got the equalizer through Zakaria Mumuni in the 55th to rescue a point for the Ogya boys.

