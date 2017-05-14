B5 Plus Limited Wins Industry Of The Year Award

Mukesh V. Thakwani, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of B5 Plus Limited, the most patronized steel manufacturing company in Africa has been named the “Industrialist of the Year” at the Ghana @ 60 edition of the Ghana Entrepreneurs & Corporate Executives Awards (GECEA).

This recognition attests to the commitment the company has made to become the leading steel manufacturing company in the West African sub-region.

It also displays the business leadership and vision in founding B5 Plus Limited and its expansion to become a leading exporter of steel in the sub region.

Through its broad range of operations, B5 Plus Ltd has created jobs for several youth in the country thus assisting to improve standards of living and hastening the socio-economic development of Ghana.

The event held at the Banquet Hall of the State House in Accra is an initiative of Entrepreneur Foundation of Ghana (EFG) in collaboration with the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

The GECE Awards 2017 is a premier competition for emerging entrepreneurs, corporate executives, established business owners, innovative and creative entrepreneurs who own and operate businesses. The ones selected are given recognition for their achievement in business development.

This year’s event under the theme: “Promoting Economic Growth through Private Sector Development and Corporate Governance,” aimed to enhance business relationship between entrepreneurs and business executives and also promote government’s private sector development initiative.

In the 15th edition of the Ghana Club 100 ranking organised by the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), B5 Plus Limited improved its position to the 19th position as the most prestigious company in Ghana currently.

Under the auspices of GIPC, the ranking uses three main criteria; size of the company, growth and profitability to arrive at the Club 100 list.

Mr. Mukesh V. Thakwani who is the Chairman of B5 Plus and Delhi Public School (DPS), International Ghana who expressed excitement about the recognition dedicated the award to customers and workers of the steel manufacturing company.

According to him, the hard work exhibited by the workers and the trust repose in his company’s products by customers who cut across Africa and who continue to patronize the company’s products brought about the award.

He pointed out that this recognition will encourage him and his company to invest more and improve on its operations to continue to offer quality products to its cherished customers.

The CEO of B5 Plus Limited pointed out that “This award means a lot to me and is to encourage me to work extra harder to take over the whole of Africa which is my dream. Now I see myself holding the ECOWAS nations and I want to move to the whole of Africa.”

Since its establishment, B5 Plus Ltd has a vision to become the best in the world’s steel manufacturing industry through the excellence of its workforce, its innovative approach and overall conduct.

The company’s steel products remain the most sought for due to their durability and efficiency in all the ECOWAS countries it serves.

B5 Plus Ltd’s steel products come in seven major categories: Mild Steel, High Tensile & Iron Rods, Galvanized Products, Stainless Steel, Marine & Mining, Roofing & Nails and Concrete & Fencing.