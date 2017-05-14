ANOCA Elects New Executives

The African Olympic Committees Association (ANOCA) has held elections at its Congress held at the Kempinski Hotel in Djibouti, this week.

The President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) represented Ghana.

General Lassana Palenfo from Cote dVoire was re-elected President, with the 1st Vice President going to Mustapha Berraf from Algeria.

Second Vice President went to Manuel Afonso of Soa Tome & Principe, Third Vice President went to Voon H A Shun of Mauritius and Fourth Vice President was taken by Mrs. Motlohang Moila from Lesotho.

The Secretary General position was won by Ahmed Hashim of Sudan, as Treasurer went to Ahmed Gumed from Nigeria.

For the zonal representations, Zone One: Kamal Lahlov – Morocco. Zone Two: Habb Sesoko- Mali, Zone Three: Julian Minavoa – Benin, Zone Four: Hamad Kolkaba – Cameroun, Zone 5: William Blick – Uganda, Zone 6: Nigress Alex – Botswana, Zone 7: Antonio Gobal – Seychelles.

They are to serve for the next four years.