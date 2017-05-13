Tricycle ‘camboo’ business dwindles in the Upper West Region

By

Cecilia Diesob, GNA



Accra, May 12, GNA –

Drivers of Indian Made tricycles popularly known as “Mahama Camboo” in Wa have

bemoaned the recent decline in their business in the last two months blaming it

on the activities of criminals and hikes in fuel prices.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News

Agency Mr Ibrahim Inusah, the Station Secretary of the Mahama Camboos at the Wa

Central Market revealed that some hooligans in the municipality had been using

motorized commercial tricycles to rob passengers and rape women.

This he said had

caused fear and insecurity among residents in the Municipality leading to

reduced patronage of the Mahama Camboo.

“I witnessed an attack

a few nights ago around Bamahu close to the University for Development Studies

(UDS), I was driving by with my Camboo when I noticed another Camboo driver by

with two young men operating it, I sensed foul play because no Camboo carries

two drivers.

“A lady from the

University joined the Camboo and I immediately followed, I observed struggling

from afar and immediately tried to catch up with them, unfortunately they

ceased the lady’s handbag and drove off.

This has been the trend of thieves and rapists and we have received

reports about similar cases,” he noted.

He also added that

some strategies had been put in place by the Camboo Drivers Association of Wa

to check activities of the criminals.

The association’s measures include; issuance

of special sticker numbers to be placed on Camboos who had registered with the

Association in order to trace criminal operations in the region.

Mr Inusah urged

passengers and the public to be cautious and look out for those numbers in

order to safeguard themselves from falling prey to these criminals.

Andy Baaba, a Senior

High School leaver who has been in the Camboo business for about three months

also told the Ghana News Agency that it was a lucrative business and was in

love with his job and wouldn’t trade it for any other commercial vehicle.

“I start work at dawn,

I move to the owner’s place to pick the Camboo up and proceed to work. My

employer gives me a quota of GHS 50.00 to achieve a day after which whatever is

left is mine.

He said it challenges him to work harder and

save some money to further his education.

“However I will admit

that recently increases in fuel prices by the government and the activities of

criminals in the municipality have scared most clients from patronising at

night and at dawn” Baaba explained.

He lamented the recent

increases in fuel prices which he said had immensely affected the business.

“At first I would buy

about GHS45.00 for the day’s rounds, make my employers sales and still get a

chunk of money left for myself. It has not been the case lately since I require

more input which means less profit” he added.

Abigail Frimpong, a

second year student of the Wa Polytechnic also spoke to the Ghana News Agency

expressed her fears with Camboo patronage.

She said she loved the

comfortable nature of the vehicle but would not advise anyone to join it at

night.

