Tricycle ‘camboo’ business dwindles in the Upper West Region

By
Cecilia Diesob, GNA
Accra, May 12, GNA –
Drivers of Indian Made tricycles popularly known as “Mahama Camboo” in Wa have
bemoaned the recent decline in their business in the last two months blaming it
on the activities of criminals and hikes in fuel prices.
Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News
Agency Mr Ibrahim Inusah, the Station Secretary of the Mahama Camboos at the Wa
Central Market revealed that some hooligans in the municipality had been using
motorized commercial tricycles to rob passengers and rape women.
This he said had
caused fear and insecurity among residents in the Municipality leading to
reduced patronage of the Mahama Camboo.
“I witnessed an attack
a few nights ago around Bamahu close to the University for Development Studies
(UDS), I was driving by with my Camboo when I noticed another Camboo driver by
with two young men operating it, I sensed foul play because no Camboo carries
two drivers.
“A lady from the
University joined the Camboo and I immediately followed, I observed struggling
from afar and immediately tried to catch up with them, unfortunately they
ceased the lady’s handbag and drove off.
This has been the trend of thieves and rapists and we have received
reports about similar cases,” he noted.
He also added that
some strategies had been put in place by the Camboo Drivers Association of Wa
to check activities of the criminals.
The association’s measures include; issuance
of special sticker numbers to be placed on Camboos who had registered with the
Association in order to trace criminal operations in the region.
Mr Inusah urged
passengers and the public to be cautious and look out for those numbers in
order to safeguard themselves from falling prey to these criminals.
Andy Baaba, a Senior
High School leaver who has been in the Camboo business for about three months
also told the Ghana News Agency that it was a lucrative business and was in
love with his job and wouldn’t trade it for any other commercial vehicle.
“I start work at dawn,
I move to the owner’s place to pick the Camboo up and proceed to work. My
employer gives me a quota of GHS 50.00 to achieve a day after which whatever is
left is mine.
He said it challenges him to work harder and
save some money to further his education.
“However I will admit
that recently increases in fuel prices by the government and the activities of
criminals in the municipality have scared most clients from patronising at
night and at dawn” Baaba explained.
He lamented the recent
increases in fuel prices which he said had immensely affected the business.
“At first I would buy
about GHS45.00 for the day’s rounds, make my employers sales and still get a
chunk of money left for myself. It has not been the case lately since I require
more input which means less profit” he added.
Abigail Frimpong, a
second year student of the Wa Polytechnic also spoke to the Ghana News Agency
expressed her fears with Camboo patronage.
She said she loved the
comfortable nature of the vehicle but would not advise anyone to join it at
night.
GNA