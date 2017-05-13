Nana Addo Takes His Tour To The Volta Region Today

The President Nana Akufo Addo is expected in the Volta Region later today on an official assignment.

The residents are excited about the visit and cannot wait to discuss with the president a number of key developmental issues they would the current administration to address.

Ahead of the visit, some residents in Ho have been speaking to Joy news about their expectations from the president. Notable amongst the issues raised is the setting up of factories in the region under the one district, one factory industrialisation policy which was key in the president’s campaign in the 2016 elections.

Some also wants the road networks in the region to improved so that goods and foodstuffs can be transported easily, especially from the hinterlands.

“We are expecting the president to fulfil his promises on the building of factories, [construction] of road networks so that foodstuffs from the villages can be brought to the big markets in the region ” a resident said.

Some other residents also expressed worry over lack of potable water in some districts making it difficult for the people in those areas to cope with life. According to them , some towns and villages share water with animals whilst others have to walk long distances just to look for water.

They also want the president to tell the people of the Volta region the projects started so far and those they have had to continue from the previous government.

“We want the president to solve the water issues in some of the districts and also tell us the projects started by the government so far. We don’t want more promises from the president ” a resident told Joy news

The president is expected to join the staff and students of the Mafi Kumasi secondary technical school for their speech and prize giving day.

He is also expected to pay a visit to the Volta regional Hospital, the Ho technical University and the University of Allied Sciences.

The president is also expected to have a cocktail with heads of department/Regsec and the media and later Sunday he would worship with the Global Evangelical church, Fiave and round it up with a rally in Ho.

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will use the opportunity to preach peace and security of the region and the country at large and also assure the people of the region of government’s commitment to continue projects started by the previous g government in the region and other parts of the country.