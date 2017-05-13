Ibrahim Mahama freed





The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has dropped a case against former president John Mahama’s brother Ibrahim Mahama.

SSNIT hauled Mahama to court over alleged non-payment of social security contributions (Gh¢1 million) of his staff at Engineers and Planners (E&P).

Mr. Mahama was in court in person on Saturday, May 13, 2017 and was made to enter his plea. However, he argued he had settled the debt prior to the first court hearing on April 29. Counsel of the accused said they had informed SSNIT that the amount had been paid before the case was processed for court.

His lawyers argued that “as at 28th April 2017, E&P had made a total payment of over GHc 2 million (GHc2,723,212.36) in full satisfaction of all outstanding arrears and penalties”.

Following the submissions, lawyers of SSNIT dropped the case since the main reason for dragging Mr. Mahama to court had been settled.

The case was therefore dismissed by the Accra District court.