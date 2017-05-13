Ghana’s Richard Commey Ranked 4th By WBC | Boxing

Ghana’s Richard Commey has been ranked 4th in the latest World Boxing Council (WBC) ranking for the month of May.

The enthusiastic boxer has moved two places up from sixth in the previous edition.

The latest ranking means the Ghanaian hard puncher is on the verge of getting a shot at the WBC lightweight title.

Commey’s latest improvement on the ranking came after claiming the vacant WBC international silver lightweight belt in a unanimous decision win over Belgian Hedi Slimani, two months ago in Accra.

Below are the top 10 WBC Lightweight boxers

1. Luke Campbell (GB) COMM/SILVER

2. Ray Beltran (Mexico) NABF

3. Javier Fortuna (Dom. R.)

4. Richard Commey (Ghana) INTL Silver

5. Dejan Zlaticanin (Montenegro)

6. Masayoshi Nakatani (Japan) OPBF * CBP/JBC

7. Francisco Rojo (Mexico)

8. Yvan Mendy (France)

9. Anthony Crolla (GB)

10- Xolisani Ndongeni (South Africa)

In the super featherweight ranking released by the WBC, Ghana’s Emmanuel Tagoe is ranked number 23, Isaac Dogboe is 17th in the super bantamweight division whiles Duke Micah is rated 23rd in the bantamweight division.