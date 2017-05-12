We Are Living In Fear – Family Of Boy Killed In Alavanyo

The family members of a 12-year-old boy shot dead in Alavanyo in the Volta Region say they are living in fear over the attack that has sent shocks throughout the community.

Prince Kwakutsey, a primary six pupil, was reportedly shot in the chest by some unidentified gunmen who stormed her parents’ home Thursday.

Also a 15-year-old boy was hit with a pellet during the shooting spree. He is on admission at the Margret Marquart Catholic Hospital in Kpando.

The shooting incident which happened after the boy returned from school is blamed on renewed rivalry between residents of Alavanyo and Nkonya communities in the Region.

The two communities have been at each others throat for more than 100 years over a land covering an area of 6,459.82 acres that experts say is fertile for agrarian purposes.

More than hundred people from both sides have lost their lives in the conflict. At least three people have been shot dead in 2017 with several others being injured.

The latest death which happened in Alavanyo has been a major source of worry to deceased family. An uncle of the late Kwakutsey told Joy News’ Volta Regional Correspondent, Ivy Sertodjie he is afraid to head to the bath for fear of being shot.

“I can’t go and bath…I am afraid anything can happen to me or others,” he said. He pleaded with government to come to their aid to fend off the repeated shooting in the area.

Another family member also appealed to the police administration to ensure justice is served them. ‘The perpetrators should be brought to book.’

Meanwhile, Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Letsa said the Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has dispatched a contingent of army and police personnel into the two communities.

He told Israel Laryea on Joy FM’s Midday Friday, they suspect last night’s attack in Alavanyo was in reaction to the April attack in Nkonya. “We see that as a reprisal attack.”

He said REGSEC is collaborating with the Regional Peace and Traditional Councils to maintain peace.