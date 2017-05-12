South Africans protest violence against women with #MenAreTrash

Social media watchers are intrigued over a growing movement in South Africa highlighting abuses and suffrage some men put their female partners through in relationships and marriages.

The movement, using the hashtag #MenAreTrash has grown with many, especially women sharing the experiences since yesterday.

How did it all start?

The movement was sparked by the horrific news of the gruesome murder of a 22-year-old lady, Karabo Mokoena allegedly by her boyfriend.

Karabo was killed and burnt by her boyfriend after she went missing on April 28.

Her friends had taken time to share her photo in search of her on social media but found her later at a location in Johannesburg, dead.

Her family learnt later from the Police that she had reported an assault case before her death, suggesting that her boyfriend had been physically abusing her.

Why is this a major news?

Many have expressed varied opinion on the subject. Especially as it joins the tall list of similar gruesome murders of women by her boyfriends in South Africa.

In December 2015, Zestah September was strangled to death by her boyfriend‚ a soldier. Her September’s charred remains were found along a military base in Johannesburg on New Year’s eve.

Percy Khoza‚ a young man on the outskirts of Johannesburg‚ was recently convicted of the murder of his ex-girlfriend‚ Mary-Lee Macumbe.

He butchered Macumbe to death‚ rolled up her body in a carpet‚ stuffed it in the boot of her vehicle which was found dumped in Malvern‚ Johannesburg in October 2014.

What is twitter saying?

