Police face Immigration





Police Ladies and Immigration Ladies are set to clash at the Military Academy Training School Park at Teshie on Saturday as the National Women’s League (NWL) competition enters into Match Day Three.

The clash between these two sides at Police’s adopted home will invoke a lot of passion and action as Immigration try to end their hosts’ dominance over their team in a rivalry that has been carried into this competition from their Security Services sports competitions.

Last season, Police almost pushed Immigration to relegation and while Immigration survived, they could not find the antidote to Police’s hold when they met in the Sanford Women’s FA Cup semi-final which was won 1-0 by IGP Asante Apeatu’s ladies.

Immigration will parade stars like; Rosemary Ampem, Patricia Mantey, Gifty Acheampong et al

This clash is one of the many cagey fixtures for week three of the competition in both zones.

In the southern zone, Samaria Ladies will play their first home game against Holy Royals at the Nungua Town Park, Elmina Sea Lions will host Soccer Intellectuals with Hasaacas Ladies also hosting Lady Strikers.